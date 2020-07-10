  1. Home
Sutapa Sikdar shares rare pic of late actor Irrfan as she reminisces their visit to the majestic Teesta River

Sharing a series of photos, Sutapa Sikdar wrote about how she and son Babil Khan duo had visited Teesta River when Irrfan was shooting for Qarib Qarib Single.
Late actor Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has been delighting the actor's fans with some heartwarming posts since his demise. From vintage photos to revelations on Instagram, Sutapa gave another such glimpse on Friday. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Sutapa reminisced about Irrfan and her time, along with their eldest son Baabil, when they visited the mighty Teesta River in North Bengal. Along with the fond memories, Sutapa also shared a rare photo of Irrfan.   

In the photo, Irrfan can be seen wearing a printed shirt as he sits next to a bike. In the series of photos, Sutapa also shared a heartwarming photo with her son Baabil alongside the river. She wrote about how the mother-son duo had visited Teesta River when Irrfan was shooting for Qarib Qarib Single. 

The photo caption read, "Its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal.Iwish I lived near a.river # childhood memories of north Bengal.wildmoist fragrant during rains. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for#qareebqareebsingle.how I wish could just visit once more." Check it out below: 

Just sometime back, Sutapa had shared photos as Mumbai witnessed its first rain. Remembering those lovely days with Irrfan, she wrote, "Thank you soooo much I hear you  ...yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the rain comes I hear you Irrfan.. Between that realm and this the rain connects.. I am drenched in your love

A post shared by Sutapa Sikdar (@sikdarsutapa) on

Irrfan’s demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. Not just the Bollywood, but Hollywood actor too were left in a state of grief over the demise of the renowned actor who passed away on 29 April, 2020.  

