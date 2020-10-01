  1. Home
Sutapa Sikdar weighs in on Insider & Outsider debate: B town couldn’t do s*** about Irrfan's Hollywood offers

In a message to the self-proclaimed ‘messiah of outsiders’, Sutapa Sikdar spoke about how no one owns Bollywood and Irrfan didn't give a damn about being invited to parties.
29544 reads Mumbai
Sutapa Sikdar weighs in on Insider & Outsider debate and Irrfan Khan. Sutapa Sikdar weighs in on Insider & Outsider debate: B town couldn’t do s*** about Irrfan's Hollywood offers.
Sutapa Sikdar recently took to social media to and weighed in on the insider-outsider debate which has been discussed time and again in the last few months. Clarifying that the post has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, Sutapa began her post by talking about her roots and how she comes from a varied background. In a message to the self-proclaimed ‘messiah of outsiders’, Sutapa spoke about how no one owns Bollywood. 

She wrote, "Stop this! This inside outside theories it works only in design journals. Don’t narrow the concept of oneness  if one would take the regionalism so strongly  you become a frog in a small pond..because I look at many sadhus spiritualist coming from every region but finding solace in Himalayas ..who owns Himalayas?" Further, Sutapa wrote how Irrfan, who carved his own path, used his time to work on his craft rather than being disappointed about not being called to Bollywood parties. 

"If you consider your work a spiritual quest you won’t be sad if people didn’t call you for their “parties” or did not come for your “premiers”. Irrfan did not get  a cover page of a film magazine for many years he did not waste his time gossiping about people or bad mouthing nor did he get depress , he chiseled his craft ..and refused to be part of it till he got the cover page and he did. (he got mostly depressed not clinically but sad, looking at the disparity in the society.) or once or twice went to a brink of breakdown preparing for roles not because so called insiders did not call him for holi parties. and yes no one dared make fun of him ever on any show or any channel," Sutapa remarked. 

She added, "The point is if you are unable to sustain the indifference of the power people or understand the business of film industry and you want to continue here then you need help and talking to a therapist is not equivalent to be called mad. It’s a simple thing no one owns Bollywood until or unless you think there are some people who own this industry. The Bollywood couldn’t do a shit about Irrfan getting Hollywood offers (sic)." 

Further talking about seeking validation, Sutapa gave the late actor's example and wrote, "Did he miss the parties as some  call them imperative to attend to feel  wanted and be part of the Bollywood? No he didn’t even feel to be part of vacuous stuff also without being cynical he was a great believer in individual choices. But why would he have felt left out?? May I know? In one hand we call them toxic and on the other we are offended if they don’t include you. It’s a weird desire you are yourself giving them the power by seeking for their validation."

Sutapa ended the note by giving some advice and said, "In the end of the day you choose to be who you are no one else does it for you. So your weaknesses are yours, your fears are yours, your fight is yours. May you survive in the most dignified way because that will determine what you are made up of. Ps : please don’t remark without reading the whole post. Pss : it has nothing to do with SSR."

Take a look at Sutapa Sikdar's entire post below:

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Excellent post Sutapa. I hope evil witch KR and all BJP idiots read and learn from ur post.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Irrfan also openly admitted to cheating on her when in Hollywood. He projected the concept of open marriage. Everyone leads their own life and in their own way. He didn’t care but it doesn’t mean that btown not seeing his talent was not damaging. It just didn’t matter in the end because Hollywood noticed him from his art films. She however has no standing in the industry to talk down to another actress who has made her own way. She is a drama school graduate who was mrs to a big man, that’s it, that too in an open marriage. Irrfan was not perfect, god rest his soul. Why is she speaking at all? Why would we care what she thinks? PV post this.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Loved every word she wrote! No wonder a man like Irrfan chose this beautiful mind as his partner.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

who is she?

