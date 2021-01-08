Sutapa Sikdar's heartfelt note for Irrfan on his birthday is all about love, celebration and his battle

Sutapa Sikdar's heartfelt post for her late husband Irrfan on his birthday was loved by netizens who thanked her for penning down her beautiful thoughts.

While rememberance wishes flooded social media for late actor Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary on Thursday, the actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar penned an emotional and heartfelt note. Recalling how Irrfan used to question celebrating his birthday and not make a big spectacle out of it, Sutapa wrote why she celebrated his birthday. The note also touched upon their battle with Irrfan's health in the last three years.

Sutapa began the note with a poetic verse and went on to say, "You never celebrated your birthday initially to my dismay then reconciliation then just a habit. You used to ask me when you were really young “why would you celebrate your birthday isn’t it one year less to your death day?” of course these were conversation when you had just ventured out from home from conditioning to exploration so you would question everything.I don’t remember what I answered you but today I want to answer so listen Irrfan I celebrate the day because how would I have met you if you were not born (sic)"

Comparing Irrfan's sleep to the city of Mumbai, Sutapa added, "So I celebrate the day the nakshatras the tithi the grahas the alignment of the universe on that particular day which welcomed you in this planet. And now that you are in the infinite did you get some answers you always seeked? dark nights dim lights and sahir saab’s shayari would float in the air..some nights when the sleep finally would decide after one or two momentary yawns to hide behind the star so one star gazes and looks for sleep quietly. You are silent from within, it’s a long days end and last three years have really been with longest days .you are tired with incessant noise of anxiety worry curiosity etc etc ..you just stare at the dark night with occasional horns just enough to remind you that you are earth bound. Yes bombay never sleeps..sometimes so don’t you. Take I celebrate your birthday as I would not meet you if you weren’t born."

Check out Sutapa's full post for Irrfan below:

The late actor's son Babil Khan also shared a super candid video and revealed how his baba used to never encourage him to celebrate birthdays but instead make every day a celebration.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil recalls how his late father encouraged him to never remember his birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×