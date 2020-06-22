Sutapa on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures

Late Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently through her Facebook post opened up on the reactions and the rumours floating around post-Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Reportedly, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it was alleged that the actor was suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Many took to Twitter and have slammed the existence of nepotism in the industry. Late Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently through her Facebook post opened up on the reactions and the rumours floating around post-Sushant's demise.

Sutapa's post read as "I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn't divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It's not only about sushant singh Rajput it's also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news. My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media."

She added, "Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!! Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death.we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser. Grieving process can be also productive fellow beings.some one sent me the below article and how irresponsible is that!!! How further low can media fall?I mean does she have a written permission from her patient for that? Well you got your two minutes glory but you should be the last person to be in this job in first place. And should be banned by the medical faculty for demeaning living people by sharing his personal details. I again apologize doctor."

Post Sushant’s demise, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan had shared a photo of the actor and remembered him. Sutapa reacted to her son’s post about Sushant and wrote, "Human Mind is not something one can decifer in social media...why why we will never know.. The least we can do is not judge a vulnerable fragile sensitive person.. We can dwell on our loss because one doesn't come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, Poetry supports organic farming sends kids to NASA is deep in astronomy.does charity And yoga and spritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview sushant.”

