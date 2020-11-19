Suttabaazi Trailer: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee makes acting debut; Proud mommy can’t stop beaming with joy

Sushmita Sen, who is celebrating her 45th birthday today, got the best birthday gift as the trailer of her daughter Renee’s acting debut Suttabaazi was released.

Sushmita Sen has turned a year older today and she has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. Not just she has been inundated with some of the heartfelt messages by her loved ones along with her massive fan following, the former beauty queen’s elder daughter Renee has made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi. Interestingly, the makers have shared the trailer of the movie and Renee’s performance as a clandestine smoker has left everyone in awe.

The movie is helmed by Kabeer Khurana and happens to be a story of a teenage girl who is a clandestine smoker and stuck with her nagging parents in lockdown. What ensues is a family drama on connection and reconciliation. Interestingly, Renee’s debut performance is grabbing a lot of attention. Needless to say, Sushmita is a proud mommy who can’t stop gushing about this new phase in her daughter’s life. Sharing the trailer in her post. the former beauty queen called it the best gift she could have received on her birthday. She stated that she is filled with joy watching her princess taking steps towards her dream.

Sushmita wrote “The bestest gift I could’ve ever received from a loving universe & my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride...Renee Sen the Actor!! Presenting the Trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi. What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams...to have the courage do so, all on her own!! Here’s wishing @kabeerkhuranaofficial & the entire cast & crew of #suttabaazi EVERY SUCCESS!!! I LOVE YOU @reneesen47 What a NATURAL performer...keep growing, learning & enjoying...May you always earn respect first!!! #duggadugga #blessings #proudmaa #Alisah @sensubir @subhra51 @rohmanshawl WE BEGIN!!! P.S #smokingisinjurioustohealth.”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post for daughter Renee’s acting debut with Suttabaazi:

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Rohman Shawl took the social media by a storm as he shared a beautiful pic with Sushmita and wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh #foreverwalalove #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari.”

Also Read: Rohman Shawl shares special birthday note for ladylove Sushmita Sen with beautiful pic & it’s sheer love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×