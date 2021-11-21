Swachh Survekshan 2021: Chhattisgarh bags cleanest state title, Indore named the cleanest city

Indore was named as India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the central government's annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category. Surat and Vijayawada managed to bag the second and third positions respectively.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel applauded the people of Chhattisgarh for their zeal for cleanness. “I congratulate the people of Chhattisgarh for their enthusiasm towards cleanliness. Every public representative, official &minister has worked towards this,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel according to ANI. He posted pictures of the award ceremony quoting Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter with a comment, "Bapu used to say that adopt cleanliness in your conduct in such a way that it becomes your habit. This habit of the residents of Chhattisgarh has made it the cleanest state for the third time in a row".

"..this award is dedicated to all those people because of whom this could become possible. Our Swachhta didis, all those associated with the sanitation system, including representatives of the government and administration, and the great people who love cleanliness," he said in another tweet.

The awards were handed over by President Ram Nath Kovind in presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others. According to the reports, the 10 top-ranked cleanest cities, having a population of more than one lakhs include Indore, Surat, Vijaywada, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Ambikapur, Tirupati, Pune, Noida and Ujjain. Lucknow has been ranked the lowest among 25 cities in the same category.