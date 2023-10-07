Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi land in Mumbai ‘safely’ after car accident in Italy

Former actress and model Gayatri Joshi won the hearts of the audience with her spectacular acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades. Recently, Joshi has been in the headlines after she and her husband Vikas Oberoi met with an accident in Italy. The news had left her fans distressed and several updates too began pouring in from the incident but in a massive relief for her fans, Joshi and her husband have now landed in Mumbai safely, as per reports.

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi return to Mumbai after Italy accident case

The Swades actress and her husband had met with an accident in Italy and several videos of the daunting incident had also surfaced on social media platforms. In a recent update from the case, Gayatri and her husband Vikas Oberoi have returned to Mumbai after the Italy chaos and are all safe and sound, mentioned a report by The Free Press Journal.

“Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By God's grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely,” the report quoted a statement by Oberoi Realty.

More about the Italy accident case involving Gayatri Joshi and her husband

A report by the Free Press Journal had disclosed the details of how the accident took place earlier. Notably, the news broke out when the two were holidaying in Italy. The couple was driving on a rural road in their Lamborghini when it crashed with a Ferrari and a camper van. Reportedly, the two cars made an attempt to overtake the van, leading to the accident, which left the Ferrari ablaze and the van overturned.

