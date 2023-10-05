Swades actress Gayatri Joshi’s PIC from Italy captured minutes after car accident goes VIRAL

Former actress and model Gayatri Joshi from Swades fame has been in the headlines lately owing to the unfortunate Italy car crash incident wherein Gayatri’s car collided with a camper van and a Ferrari. Since the news broke out, her fans have been left distraught and several updates have also poured in from the same. Notably, a photograph of Gayatri Joshi from Italy, merely minutes after the collision took place, has been doing rounds on the internet. Check out the picture inside.

Gayatri Joshi’s picture captured minutes after the Italy car accident goes viral

The news of the accident has left everyone perplexed and panic-stricken. However, much to the relief of fans, reports mentioned that Gayatri and her husband Vikas Oberoi escaped unhurt. In an update from the incident, a photograph of the Swades actress has been going viral on the internet. Remarkably, the picture is from Italy, clicked just minutes after the accident took place. The picture shows her sitting on the road while she remains enveloped by people and police officials. Check out the viral picture below.

More about the Italy car crash incident

A report by The Free Press Journal recently disclosed the specifications of the accident and revealed that it took place when Gayatri and Vikas were driving on a rural road in Italy in their Lamborghini and it crashed with a Ferrari and a camper van. The two cars made an attempt to overtake the van, which was ahead of them when the collision happened. Notably, The Free Press Journal contacted Gayatri Joshi and she gave details about Vikas and her whereabouts. “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine,” the portal quoted the actress saying.

In a recent update from the mishap, Gayatri’s husband Vikas is under scrutiny as local authorities continue to probe the case, mentioned reports. If found guilty, Vikas could be imprisoned for up to seven years.

