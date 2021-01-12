Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Kangana Ranaut pens her heart out for her guru: When I was lost, you found me

Kangana Ranaut penned a heartfelt tribute for her guru Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. The actress expressed how his teachings helped her in the time when she had 'no hope.'

Actress never shies away from expressing her thoughts and opinions on her social media handle. Not just this, on special occasions, the Thalaivi star makes it a point to express her take on it. Speaking of this, on Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti today, Kangana paid a tribute to the guru in a thoughtful note on social media. The actress, who has often praised his teachings in her tweets and her interviews, went ahead and expressed how her guru's teachings influenced her life and how it helped her when she had no hope in life.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a photo of Swami Vivekananda and remembered him on his 158th birth anniversary. The actress expressed how the guru and his teachings impacted her life and also wished everyone on National Youth Day, which is commemorated in his honour. Kangana shared that there is nothing in the world higher than one's 'guru' and paid her respects to the Indian Hindu Monk. As soon as Kangana shared her thoughts, fans of the actress also began paying their tributes to the guru and remembering his teachings.

Sharing her thoughts on her Guru's Jayanti, Kangana wrote, "When I was lost you found me, when I had no where to go you held my hand, when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being....#NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti." On social media too, many followers of Swami Vivekananda have been paying tributes to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently in Bhopal as she commenced shooting for her next film, Dhaakad. In the film, she will be seen playing a spy agent. The first look teaser featured Kangana in a daring avatar. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Besides this, Kangana also will be seen in J Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. She also has a film titled Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara.

