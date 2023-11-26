Swara Bhaskar and hubby Fahad Ahmad spend their Sunday with baby girl Raabiyaa; actress shares PIC

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are overjoyed after becoming parents. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 23, and joyfully shared the news on Instagram. Now, the actress has shared an adorable family time picture with Fahad and her little angel Raabiyaa.

Swara Bhaskar enjoys her sunday with Fahad Ahmad and Raabiyaa

Today on 26 November, Swara Bhaskar took to her In stagram handle to share an adorable picture with her hubby Fahad Ahmad and little munchkin Raabiyaa as they enjoyed their Sunday together going for a walk.

In the picture shared by the actress, the baby’s face is not visible and both Swara and Fahad are seen giving her a ride on her stroller. Their dog Godot was also seen photo bombing. Sharing the picture, Swara wrote, “All my blessings! #sundaybliss,” and added a string of emojis to express her happiness and blessings.

Swara Bhasker recalls when she used to ‘get dressed and go places’ during Diwali

Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious reel on her Instagram, reflecting on her previous stylish Diwali outfits. In the video, she lounges on her bed in pajamas, cuddling with Raabiyaa. Swara scrolls through her phone, reminiscing about past Diwalis. She mentions feeling a bit of FOMO this year as she'll be spending the festival at home alone with her daughter.

The text on the reel read, “POV: Post partum mom remembering when she used to get dressed and go places.” The video then shows Swara Bhasker’s glamorous Diwali looks over the years, while the song Jhumka Gira Re plays in the background. The hilarious video ends with Swara looking at her baby girl, and thinking, “Aaaaah well…good run!”

In September, Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad posted several pictures with their daughter Raabiyaa. They declared the arrival of their baby girl with a message in which they wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

