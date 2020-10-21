Swara Bhaskar criticises Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj from DDLJ: Makes stalking seem romantic in Bollywood

Swara Bhasker also took to her Twitter handle to criticize Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj in DDLJ.

and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 glorious years yesterday. Even today, the film has a cult following. Yesterday, on the special occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of the iconic film, many people including celebs have wished the entire team. Swara Bhasker also took to her Twitter handle and shared some photos from DDLJ. While sharing the same, she wrote, ‘Find a guy who looks at you the way Raj looks at Simran!!!! #DDLJ25’.

Soon, a Twitter user listed down a few creepy behaviours of ‘Raj Malhotra’ aka Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ. He wrote, ‘Raj does the following to Simran: 1. Lie that he raped her as a joke. 2. Tears her clothes in public (accidentally, but who pulls a woman by the back of her dress anyway?) 3. Forces her to dance, and in the process gropes her and feels up her bare back Why do women love creeps?’

Replying to the same, the Veere Di Wedding actress too has criticised Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. In her tweet, she wrote, ‘Sadly u r are right.. I mean abt what all Raj does.. This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic. And we all are influenced by it - sometimes in the form of nostalgia & sometimes despite our own best intent. We all need to learn & change.’

Check out Swara Bhasker’s latest posts here:

DDLJ was released in 1995 and it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi and others in pivotal roles.

