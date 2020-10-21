  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Swara Bhaskar criticises Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj from DDLJ: Makes stalking seem romantic in Bollywood

Swara Bhasker also took to her Twitter handle to criticize Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj in DDLJ.
36930 reads Mumbai
Swara Bhaskar criticises Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj from DDLJSwara Bhaskar criticises Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj from DDLJ: Makes stalking seem romantic in Bollywood
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 glorious years yesterday. Even today, the film has a cult following. Yesterday, on the special occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of the iconic film, many people including celebs have wished the entire team. Swara Bhasker also took to her Twitter handle and shared some photos from DDLJ. While sharing the same, she wrote, ‘Find a guy who looks at you the way Raj looks at Simran!!!! #DDLJ25’.

Soon, a Twitter user listed down a few creepy behaviours of ‘Raj Malhotra’ aka Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ. He wrote, ‘Raj does the following to Simran: 1. Lie that he raped her as a joke. 2. Tears her clothes in public (accidentally, but who pulls a woman by the back of her dress anyway?) 3. Forces her to dance, and in the process gropes her and feels up her bare back Why do women love creeps?’

Replying to the same, the Veere Di Wedding actress too has criticised Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. In her tweet, she wrote, ‘Sadly u r are right.. I mean abt what all Raj does.. This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic. And we all are influenced by it - sometimes in the form of nostalgia & sometimes despite our own best intent. We all need to learn & change.’

Check out Swara Bhasker’s latest posts here:

DDLJ was released in 1995 and it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi and others in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker's indirect jibe: If I made false accusation then I'll return my awards

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Swara Bhaskar Twitter

You may like these
AG Venugopal refuses his consent to file a contempt plea against Swara Bhaskar; Says ‘There’s no attack on SC’
Rahat Indori passes away: Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Randeep Hooda & others mourn the loss of the poet
Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Taapsee Pannu & others for deviating her conversation on Sushant Singh Rajput
Prasoon Joshi calls Swara Bhaskar's web show Rasbhari irresponsible; Slams the makers for being 'desperate'
2 years of Veere Di Wedding: 5 reasons why Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor starrer's sequel makes us excited
Swara Bhasker rescues an injured black kite and names it Changez
Anonymous 1 hour ago

just who is this Swara ? she looks like a wannabee Kangana - with opinions on anything and everything just to get noticed.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement