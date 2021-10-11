Swara Bhaskar, Neeraj Ghaywan laud Akhil Katyal’s powerful poem for Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan case

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case. Now, poet Akhil Katyal backed the actor by sharing a few thoughtful lines for him. Bollywood personalities Swara Bhaskar, Neeraj Ghaywan and others also chimed in to extend support.

In the poem shared by Akhil, the writer lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s unconventional roles, thereby taking a sly dig at those who are targeting the actor amid Aryan Khan’s ongoing case. The English translation of the poem reads, “Sometimes he is Rahul, sometimes Raj. Sometimes Charlie and sometimes Max. He is Surinder, he is Harry too. He is Devdas, he is also Veer. He's Ram, he's Mohan, he's Kabir. He is Amar, he is Samar. Rizwan, Raees and Jehangir. Perhaps this is why it bothers some folks that all of Hindustan resides in Shah Rukh Khan.”

As soon as the lines were shared on the micro-blogging site, many Bollywood personalities chimed in to appreciate Katyal’s work. While Swara Bhaskar tweeted a heart emoticon tagging Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Kanika Dhillon said, “Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai!”.

Take a look at it here:

Love you @iamsrk! Dil se. https://t.co/nhVTmKpyUE — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 11, 2021

Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! @iamsrk https://t.co/jVnDvKpVdX — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 11, 2021

Previously, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan also openly took a stand for Shah Rukh Khan amid the controversy. Moreover, Salman Khan was also seen rushing to Mannat upon receiving the news. Speaking of the case, no relief has come for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as his bail hearing has been moved to October 13, Wednesday. The star-kid was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which the Court rejected his bail plea.

