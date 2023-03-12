Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are drenched in each other's love; Couple share dreamy pics from Haldi

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony soon. The duo earlier registered their marriage in court and now they will celebrate their union with family and friends. Today, Swara and Fahad's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a dreamy haldi ceremony. A while ago, the love birds took to social media and shared a joint post. They posted adorable pictures from their haldi ceremony.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad offer a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony

In the pictures, the bride-to-be is seen sporting an ethnic outfit with a bandhani dupatta while her husband is seen wearing an all-white kurta pajama set. Swara and Fahad are completely drenched in haldi and in each other's love. Both of them look absolutely happy and content as they start a new journey. Along with the pictures, Swara wrote, "Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar." Have a look:

They had a yellow-themed decor for the ceremony. The venue was decorated with marigolds and some other flowers. They hosted the ceremony at Swara's grandparents' farmhouse in Delhi. The haldi ceremony took place in the huge garden area. Have a look:

Soon after Swara and Fahad shared the pictures, fans were seen showering love on them. A fan wrote, "Lots of love and good wishes to u both ..To love." Another fan commented, "Happy married life swara madam .... b happy b cool always."

Meanwhile, on February 16, Swara made her relationship official with Fahad. She shared a video with her fans that featured a timeline of their love story. The duo first met at the CAA protests. Swara wrote along with the video, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other."

