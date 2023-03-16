Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Couple arrives hand-in-hand; Poses for the paparazzi-VIDEO

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a wedding reception in Delhi tonight. The couple, who had a court marriage a few weeks ago, are now celebrating their union with their family members and friends. The traditional wedding festivities commenced a few days ago, with Haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi, sangeet, Carnatic vocal recital, and Qawwali night. On Thursday night, the couple hosted their wedding reception, and they were seen arriving hand-in-hand before posing for the paparazzi.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are all smiles as they arrive for their wedding reception

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad posed for the paparazzi before heading for their wedding reception. Swara looked beautiful in a pink and red lehenga, with golden embroidery, while Fahad wore an ivory and golden sherwani for the wedding reception. Swara accessorized with a statement necklace, matching earrings, maang tikka, a few bangles, and a huge ring. The couple was all smiles, and were seen talking to each other while they posed for the photographers. They posed against a floral backdrop that also featured a neon sign of their wedding hashtag #SwaadAnusaar. Take a look at the video below!

Meanwhile, earlier today, Swara Bhasker dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself and Fahad Ahmad from the Qawwali night. She exuded royal elegance in a black velvet ethnic suit with golden embroidery, paired with a contrasting green dupatta. Her accessories consisted of huge earrings, a nose ring, maang tikka, and a passa that took her regal look to another level altogether. Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote, "Yeh jo halka halka suroor hai! Qawwali Night at #SwaadAnusaar." In case you missed it, take a look at the pictures below!

