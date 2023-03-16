Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s first meeting was amidst a protest in 2019; 'Proud of our identities'

Swara Bhasker has been grabbing all the limelight ever since the news of her wedding came out. The actress gave a pleasant surprise to all her fans with her wedding announcement last month with Fahad Ahmad. In the past couple of days, the couple has been in the headlines for their wedding festivities. Lovely pictures and videos from their wedding ceremonies have been setting the internet on fire. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about her first meeting with Fahad and what got them together.

Swara Bhasker on her first meeting with Fahad

Fahad Ahmad revealed that he saw Swara Bhasker for the first time in Raanjhanaa and he really liked the way she acted. That time he did not know who she was and googled her. Adding further Fahad said that they met on December 19, 2019, for the first time when an anti-CAA protest was going on. Swara further added that the moment she arrived in August Kranti Maidan, she got lost as it is so huge. When she finally managed to reach the stage, she had no idea what Fahad looked like and went on asking about him on the stage. Later when she saw him, the actress revealed that he looked very hassled while fixing a mic. Swara concluded by saying that she remembers their first picture of him fixing the mic while she speaks.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s wedding pictures

Swara Bhasker opted for a beautiful red saree with golden brocade from Raw Mango for their Carnatic musical evening. She posed with Faha Ahmad who wore a white kurta with a beige-colored Nehru Jacket over it that he paired with jeans. Fahad plants a kiss on Swara’s cheeks in the picture and it is really adorable.

