Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's pre-wedding festivities to kickstart on March 12: Report

Actress Swara Bhasker recently left everyone surprised after she announced her wedding to her beau Fahad Ahmad. On February 16, she made her relationship official with Fahad and revealed that they got married in court. Now, the latest report suggests that the love birds are all set to have an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on march 12.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

According to Hindustan Times, Swara and Fahad's pre-wedding ceremonies will be an 'eclectic mix of cultures'. It will kickstart with Mehendi, a sundowner and a lavish sangeet ceremony. It will be followed by Carnatic music on the next day and the duo will take the pheras on the same day. The report also claims that a qawwali ceremony with the baithak-like system is planned for Wednesday. The newlyweds will then host a reception for their friends and family In Delhi on March 16.

A source told the portal that the actress has invited her relatives and close friends only for the wedding. Swara made sure that the wedding invite doesn't specify any particular date that would reveal details about the wedding ceremony. Swara's close friend and actress Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and filmmaker Faraz Ansari are expected to join the celebration.

Earlier, Swara dropped an adorable video as she announced her relationship with Fahad. In the video, the actress revealed that they met during the CAA protests. The video also shows a timeline of their relationship. Along with it, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's wedding invite captures the essence of their dramatic love story; See viral pics