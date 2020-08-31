Swara Bhasker asks if Rhea Chakraborty is being ‘framed’ and shares chats between Sushant’s sister & manager

Swara Bhasker took to social media to share the alleged viral WhatsApp chats between Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister and his manager Shruti Modi. With it, Swara raised her doubts about Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in Sushant’s case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation by the CBI after the Supreme Court transferred it to them and Rhea Chakraborty has been called in for questioning on the 4th consecutive day. Last week, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about allegations levelled against her in Sushant’s father’s FIR and denied them all. She even stood up against the media trial by certain channels and complained against them to seek protection. Now, Swara Bhasker has reacted to the alleged media trial against Rhea and shared alleged viral chats between Sushant’s elder sister and Shruti Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Swara raised her voice against the trial against Rhea and shared the chats between Sushant’s sister and his manager where she shared the prescription and details of Sushant’s alleged mental health issues with her family. Keeping the chat in mind, Swara questioned the trail by certain channels and asked if Rhea was being ‘framed’ by some of them. Sharing the chat that was accessed by India Today, Swara raised her doubts over Rhea being framed in Sushant’s case.

She wrote, “Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed?”

Take a look at Swara Bhasker’s tweet over Rhea and Sushant’s case:

Earlier too Swara had raised her voice in Sushant’s case in her tweets and had questioned the content being shown on one of the channels. Meanwhile, Rhea’s interrogation is currently going on by CBI and others related to the case like Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, Neeraj, Dipesh and more have been questioned as well. It was also reported that Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also has been called by the CBI for questioning at the DRDO guest house on Monday. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Neetu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his prescription; WhatsApp chats accessed

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×