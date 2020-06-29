Swara Bhasker backs Karan Johar on nepotism row; Acknowledges him for not removing the comments from his show

Karan Johar has been receiving a lot of flak of late owing to the nepotism debate that has come up post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Swara Bhasker has now come up in support of the filmmaker.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise comes as a shock not only for the film industry but the entire nation. However, there are a few debates and controversies that have come up in between one of which is nepotism. A few sections of people have taken a dig at in relation with the nepotism debate. Many have also demanded a ban on the filmmaker. In the midst of all this, Swara Bhasker has come out in support of Karan Johar.

The actress has shared her views about the same through a recent tweet. In one of her latest tweets, Swara states that one should acknowledge Karan Johar for being candid and honest with his answers about nepotism and for not taking any personal offense. The actress also gives credit to the latter for not removing the comments related to nepotism from his chat show. Swara had mentioned earlier also that Karan Johar, , and others should not be blamed for Sushant's death.

Check out the tweet below:

Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June 2020 as per police reports. His tragic death comes as a shock for his fans, loved ones, and other members from the film fraternity. As many as 27 persons including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director Mukesh Chhabra, and others have been summoned by the police and interrogated regarding the entire matter. His last movie Dil Bechara is scheduled to be released next month.

