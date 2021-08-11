Swara Bhasker backs Kareena Kapoor & Saif amid backlash for naming son Jehangir; Calls trolls 'donkeys'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are once again facing the heat since a report claimed that they named their second son Jehangir. Amid this, Swara Bhasker has come out in their support in a tweet and called all those trolling the couple 'biggest donkeys'. While Swara did not name Kareena or Saif in her tweet, she used #Jehangir as a reference and slammed everyone trolling the couple since the report came out. She urged everyone to mind their own business in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote in support of Kareena and Saif. She penned, "किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness (A couple names their children, and that couple is not you - but you have an opinion on what and why names are and that's an issue in your mind; Which hurts your feelings…. So you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world!) While the report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kareena and Saif's son’s name was Jehangir, the actress in her live session addressed him as Jeh Ali Khan.

Take a look:

किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

On Tuesday, after reports of Kareena and Saif's name being Jehangir went viral, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also had reacted in a post and wrote, "What’s in a name? Long…Live and Let it be. Children are god’s blessings." For the longest time, Kareena and Saif had kept details of their second child's name under wraps after the backlash that happened during Taimur's time.

A while back, in a chat with Neha on her own show, Kareena had said that they hadn't decided about their second child's name and wanted to leave it till the end. She told Neha, "Honestly, I am telling you this, that after the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise."

However, as soon as the report went viral about her second's son's name being Jehangir, netizens began calling them out again. Now, after Saba, Swara too has come out in her friend Kareena and Saif's support.

