Swara Bhasker backs Naseeruddin Shah on Sushant Singh Rajput debate; Calls the conspiracy theories 'sickening'
Numerous celebs have put forward their views in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Many of them have also joined the #CBIforSSR campaign to seek justice for the late actor. Meanwhile, when Naseeruddin Shah was asked about the same in a recent interview, this is what he said, “If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it.”
Now, Swara Bhasker has backed the veteran actor’s opinions in this matter. The actress says that it is sickening to how various platforms have begun conspiracy theories (related to Sushant) and blown out lies to the public. She further adds that the lies that are being broadcasted to the people are unfair to the late actor’s family and friends. In an interview with India Today, Swara said, “We cannot take it upon ourselves to find the truth. It is for the police and the judiciary to do that. We cannot become the judges of society.”
The actress further raises a question as to why people find it hard to believe that Sushant may have been depressed. Swara cites the example of an individual who said in an article that the actor did not look depressed. She asks, “What theory is that? How can someone ‘look’ it?” Swara had earlier said in one of her tweets that everyone should apologize to Sushant’s family for taking his name in every argument.
Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah calls debate on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise juvenile; Says it may hurt the industry's image
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Naseeruddins comment as to how concerns it and we should stay out- it Definitely concerns millions of us who come from lower / middle class background and who have ambitions and dreams to make it it big . The rich people cannot take our dreams away and manipulate the law so justice is not served . SSR’s death struck a cord with us because of how the law is always in favor of rich and powerful . As for Swara- the lesser said the better . I mean Swara who ??