Swara Bhasker backs Rhea Chakraborty's take on media trials: I don't think even Kasab was subjected to this

Swara Bhasker is known to be quite vocal about her opinions. She has now backed Rhea Chakraborty over her statements regarding media trials and other related aspects in a series of tweets.
Swara Bhasker backs Rhea Chakraborty's take on media trials: I don't think even Kasab was subjected to thisSwara Bhasker backs Rhea Chakraborty's take on media trials: I don't think even Kasab was subjected to this

Rhea Chakraborty who has been allegedly termed the prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput's case at various platforms, has finally spoken up in what happens to be her first ever exclusive media interaction after the late actor's death. In one of her interviews with a news channel, the actress has accused how her father as well as watchman have been subjected to harassment by the media. Not only that but the actress has also reportedly asked for police protection after her father was allegedly mobbed by a few media persons.

Swara Bhasker has now backed Rhea over the same. A day earlier, the former had already shared a tweet in which she talked about the kind of trials the actress was subjected to. She wrote, "I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media.. Shame on us for being a toxic voyueristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria…"  

Check out the tweet below:

The actress has now once again defended Rhea after the latter spoke up on her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and other related aspects. Meanwhile, the actress in one of her interviews has responded to Patna DGP's statement on her 'aukat." Rhea replied to this by stating that Sushant loved her. Swara has responded to this by using the emojis of clapping hands in one of her tweets.

Check it out below:

Also Read:  Rhea Chakraborty calls out Ankita Lokhande; Asks 'How many times did she speak to Sushant in last 4 years?'

Credits :Twitter

