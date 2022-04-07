Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan: Looking forward to stimulating talks.

Swara Bhasker has been in the US for quite some time. She also attended the Oscars gala recently as well as the Bridgerton 2 success bash. Swara's fans and followers on social media may have been wondering what exactly is the actress doing in the US. Well, the Veere Di Wedding actress spilled the beans on Thursday as she took to Instagram to announce that she has been accepted by the University of Michigan.

In fact, Swara has bagged the prestigious Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship at the Centre for South Asia Studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The fellowship is only awarded to artistes, writers and performers for their achievements. Sharing the news on social media, Swara shared a picture and wrote, "Say hello to ‘Hughes Fellow Artist-in-Residence’ at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Thank you Centre for South Asia Studies #UMich Also excited to be one of the keynote speakers at the School of Information symposium on ‘Social Media Influencers & New Political Economy in South Asia & Africa’."

Check it out:

Speaking to Mid-Day, Swara said, "I’m honoured by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to have access to the vast scholarly resources at U-Mich, by way of the faculty, students and the libraries. I’m looking forward to some stimulating conversations and also sitting in on classes of interest here and broadening my understanding of various cultural and academic issues."

Mathhew Hull, Chair Centre for South Asia Studies, added, "We are thrilled to have Swara Bhasker join us. She brings a wealth of insights on acting, film-making, and politics to engage with our students and faculty."

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker shares memorable moments with Lilly Singh, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley at Hollywood bash