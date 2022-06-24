Swara Bhasker blocks Ranvir Shorey on Twitter; Here's how he reacted

Ranvir Shorey is best known for his unique films including Traffic Signal, Lakshya, Bheja Fry, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Singh is Kinng, Sonchiriya, and many others. The actor is currently hitting the headlines ever since he found out that Swara Bhasker has blocked him on Twitter. However, neither Ranvir nor Swara shared a hint at what might have been the reason behind her action. While the Veere Di Wedding actress is yet to respond to it, Ranvir took to his Twitter handle and had a hilarious reaction to it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ranvir shared a screenshot that mentioned that Swara has blocked him, which read, "@ReallySwara blocked you. You are blocked from following @ReallySwara and viewing @ReallySwara's tweets." In the next slide, he also shared a meme that showed a boy crying uncontrollably. He wrote: "Just found out." Soon after, netizens reacted to it, and actor Gulshan Devaiah also commented. He also shared how he found out about Swara blocking him.

Check out Ranvir Shorey's tweet:

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker and Ranvir Shorey have previously collaborated on the short film, Shame, which was released on YouTube in January 2019. It also starred Cyrus Sahukar, Seema Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta.

Apart from this, on the work front, Ranvir was last seen in the suspense drama film 420 IPC, which premiered on ZEE5 in 2021. Next, he will star in Mumbaikar, an action thriller by Santosh Sivan, which is a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram. The film also features Vikrant Massey and marks the Hindi debut of Vijay Sethupathi. Whereas, Swara was seen last in the short film, Sheer Qorma starring Shabana Azmi, and Divya Dutta in the lead. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress will also be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey’s son Haroon tests negative for COVID 19; Actor says ‘We are finally free again’