swara bhasker calls aryan khan's bail rejection 'unreal'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been denied bail once again, and actress Swara Bhasker has strongly reacted to the same. For the uninitiated, Aryan was arrested earlier this month following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau at a cruise rave party off Mumbai’s coast. After being in NCB’s custody for a few days, Aryan was sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after a court ordered 14-day judicial custody for the star kid and others accused in the case. Today, on October 20th, his bail has been rejected once again by the Mumbai Sessions Court, and this has come as a shock to many.

After the news of Aryan’s bail plea rejection hit the headlines, Swara took to her social media handles to express her shock and disappointment. Sharing the news on Aryan on her Instagram stories, Swara wrote, ‘Unreal!’. The Veere Di Wedding actress also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and condemned the decision taken by the Sessions Court. She wrote, “Stunning abdication of law..by those charged with upholding the rule of law! #AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase”.

Take a look:

Apart from Swara, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Rahul Dholakia, actress Kubbra Sait, and writer Reema Kagti have expressed disappointment with the development as well. Rahul Dholakia had a strong reaction as he tweeted, “Outrageous!!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing”? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan”. Hansal Mehta called the verdict heartbreaking. He wrote, “The travesty continues. The ordeal continues. Heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, Aryan’s legal team is planning to head to Bombay High Court now to apply for bail.

