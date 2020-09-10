Swara Bhasker calls Rhea Chakraborty's media trial shameful; Says CBI is supposed to probe serious cases

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs this Tuesday. Swara Bhasker has now expressed her opinion about the media trials of the actress.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday on charges of the procurement of drugs in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress has been reportedly sent to the Byculla jail. Meanwhile, Bollywood is currently divided in its opinion regarding Rhea’s arrest. Many members of the film fraternity have also shown support towards the actress on social media. On the other hand, Swara Bhasker has opined about the media trials of the actress and also condemned the same.

The actress during her conversation with NDTV has stated that whatever Rhea has gone through is horrifying. She also reportedly finds it scary that social media allegations could lead to a person getting caught and being accused of serious crimes. Swara points out the fact that ED is investigating Rhea in connection with money laundering. The actress reportedly has also said that the CBI is supposed to look into other serious cases instead.

Swara further calls the media trials of Rhea Chakraborty shameful and shocking. Talking about Rhea, the actress has been under the radar ever since Sushant’s tragic demise on 14th June 2020. The late actor’s father KK Singh also filed an FIR against her and five other people on various charges in Patna. The recovery of alleged drug chats from Rhea’s WhatsApp conversations landed her in trouble. These chats were handed over to the CBI and NCB by ED. Meanwhile, the agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea states NCB selectively charged the actress and Showik with Section 27 A: Report

Credits :NDTV

Share your comment ×