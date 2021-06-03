Swara Bhasker cannot stop laughing as a person breaks into Juhi Chawla’s songs amid her 5G plea hearing

Actress Juhi Chawla has come forward to oppose the establishment of 5G in India citing danger to health due to radiation, the actress also asked fans to join her virtual hearing on 5G plea where a fan started singing songs from her films.

Juhi Chawla recently filed a suit against the implementation of the 5G network in India. The 5G networks will prove to be exceptionally faster than the predecessor networks; however, it poses certain dangers to the humans, animals, and flora fauna through radiation. The plea hearing was joined by numerous people and one person disrupted the hearing by singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s films. The act caught Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker’s attention who couldn't stop laughing and sharing it on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker was so amused by the event that she took to Twitter and said, “I love this country!” with several laughing emojis. The Rasbhari actress also tweeted “OMG there is a video! I cannot describe adequately the kinda joy I am experiencing watching this!!!!!!”. To oppose the technology, Juhi Chawla came forward and filed the case in the Delhi High Court citing possible damage that it can cause to human health. The plea for the case was held on Wednesday and Juhi Chawla requested fans to join the virtual hearing by sharing the link on social media.

Take a look at Swara Bhaskar’s tweets:

I love this country! https://t.co/v9p6vikZu6 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2021

OMG there is a video! I cannot describe adequately the kinda joy I am experiencing watching this!!!!!!

https://t.co/ecPVVIuWlM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2021

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress said “Hum...tum aur 5G! If you do think this concerns you in any way, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards. Link in my bio.”

An infuriated Justice J.R. Midha, who repeatedly asked the person to mute the hearing, has asked the court staff and IT department to identify the person and take actions against him for contempt.

