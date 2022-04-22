Swara Bhasker celebrates 'Nil Battey Sannata's' 6th anniversary, says the film ‘made her a better person’

On Friday, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker celebrated six years of her critically-acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata. Directed by filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, the social drama was released in 2016. To mark the sixth anniversary of her movie, Swara took to her Twitter handle and dropped a poster from the film along with a heartfelt post. The 34-year-old actor said that Nil Battey Sannata made her a better person.

“Six years to this gem that changed my life! To a role that made me a better person! These are the films & parts that make you feel blessed & make all those hard, struggling days worthwhile. Thank you @ashwinyiyer for Chanda. Thank you @CastingChhabra," Bhasker wrote,” she wrote. The filmmaker Aanand Rai reshared her tweet, and wrote, “So proud of this gem. Thank you @ReallySwara @ashwinyiyer for this soulful experience."

Take a look:

Speaking on the big day, Aanand told IANS that the film's script was so powerful that he had no choice but to bankroll it. "The moment I read the script, I knew I had to make it because the emotions behind it were so pure! I must say Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (the director) and Swara Bhasker did a fantastic job to bring such a beautiful story alive on the screen. Even after six years of its release, 'Nil Battey Sannata' has the same resonating value,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will next be seen in her project ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. The film also stars Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra.

