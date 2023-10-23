Swara Bhasker drops cutesy glimpse of baby Raabiyaa as she snuggles her daughter; see PIC

Swara Bhasker is an incredible actor, activist, and a strong woman. Recently, she became a mother to a baby girl named Raabiyaa. While she has been keeping busy amidst diapers and burp cloths, the actress has been giving us a peek at her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad. Recently, the actress posted an adorable picture with the little one as they snuggled together.

Swara Bhasker shares picture of baby Raabiyaa

After sharing her pregnancy journey and posting several pictures from her maternity shoot, Swara Bhasker has also been giving a peek into her life as a new mommy. Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actress spoke about childbirth and thanked her family and hospital staff for helping her through the tough times.

Now, the doting mother to a newborn shared a glimpse of her baby Raabiyaa. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photograph. In the picture, she was seen in her comfy loungewear set as the little one lay peacefully in her arms. The baby was seen covered properly from head to toe as the mother smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Swara penned, “Winters are for snuggles.”

Take a look:

Swara married activist Fahad Ahmad on 16 February 2023 and in September the same year, the couple was blessed with Raabiyaa.

Swara Bhasker’s work front

With marriage and baby, Swara already has her hands full. Hence, it’s been a while since we saw her in any commercial movie. After being part of the short film Sheer Qorma which was received well by critics and cinema lovers, she starred in the comedy-drama film Jahaan Chaar Yaar with Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, Pooja Chopra, and other actors. Her murder mystery movie Mimamsa was released earlier this month in which she played the role of an investigative officer.

She has also been part of multiple hit movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, and Veere Di Wedding which won her several awards and recognition. Next up for the actress is the movie Mrs Falani wherein she will be playing nine different characters.

ALSO READ: ‘It was the most momentous…’: Swara Bhasker discusses childbirth; drops unseen PICS of baby girl Raabiyaa