Swara Bhasker drops FIRST FULL pic of her daughter Raabiyaa and it's all things cute; Check it out

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in February 2023. Later that year, the couple welcomed their first child, whom they named Raabiyaa. Since then, Swara has been sharing pictures of her baby, offering glimpses but never revealing her full face. Now, the actress has finally taken to social media to bless her fans by showing Raabiyaa's complete face.

Swara Bhasker shares a cutesy picture of her little munchkin Raabiyaa

Taking to Instagram Stories, Swara shared an adorable picture of her daughter Raabiyaa, marking the big face reveal. In the photos, Raabiyaa is sitting on a chair and posing, sporting a stylish emoji pair of black and white shades. Swara's little one wore a charming pink floral co-ord set, looking incredibly cute—a sight that's hard to resist!

Have a look at the picture here:

See Swara and Raabiyaa twinning in matching outfits for Bakrid 2024

Eid. On Tuesday, Swara shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, showing her family's get-together where friends also joined to celebrate the festival. She mentioned that her husband, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, was not in the city to celebrate Bakr-Eid with them.

Giving a glimpse of the dishes prepared by her family, Swara penned a long note. She wrote, "It was Raabu's first Bakr-Eid and @fahadzirarahmad, and I weren't in the same city, but I wanted to celebrate because I want Raabu to have the joys and blessings of both the cultures and identities she is born into."

The mother-daughter duo matched in red and orange outfits. Swara donned a red saree with an orange blouse, while Raabiyaa wore an orange skirt paired with a printed red top. In the photos, Swara is seen holding Raabiyaa, with several emojis added to conceal her face.

Check out the pictures here:

Swara Bhasker on the work front

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Mimisa. Her next project, Mrs. Falani, has already completed filming and has been awaiting a release date for over a year.

