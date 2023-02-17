Swara Bhasker drops PICS from court marriage with Fahad Ahmad; To have ‘shehnai-wala shaadi’ in March

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to Fahad Zirar Ahmad , a political activist. She took to her social media to share a video that detailed their love story. They registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court, and will have a grand celebration in March this year. Now, she has finally shared pictures from their court marriage, in which the couple is seen signing their marriage certificates, and dancing their hearts out to celebrate!

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter account to post pictures from her court marriage with Fahad Ahmad. She wrote, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi @theUdayB.” In another tweet, she added, “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad.” Check out the pictures below!

In the pictures, Swara Bhasker looks beautiful in a maroon saree with a golden embellished blouse. Meanwhile Fahad colour co-ordinated in a beige kurta with a maroon jacket. The newlyweds look oh-so-happy in the pictures from their court marriage, and are also seen dancing their hearts out after registering their marriage.

Swara Bhasker's wedding announcement video

Yesterday, Swara took to her Instagram account to post a montage that portrayed their love story- right from how they met to the registration of their marriage. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”