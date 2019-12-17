Swara Bhasker extols Article 15 actor Zeeshan Ayyub for his strong stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub said in his statement, "They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. They don’t have any work to show, Kashmir, Pak issues have now failed so to keep fooling u they r coming up with all such divisive things. Don’t get fooled, stand united."

Swara Bhasker has been one to always talk about any ongoing issue in full power, and she is not someone who keeps mum on issues of national and often, international concern. The Citizenship Amendment Act is one such issue that has created upheaval and it has lead to protests across the nation. However, things took an ugly turn on Sunday, when students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University had to bear the brunt of Delhi police's crackdown. And well, she went on to laud another actor for a statement that she simply agrees to.

The act, as well as the police's brutality, has been highly condemned by many, including Bollywood actors. At a press conference, Article 15 actor had a rather strong message to give as he urged Indians to stay united. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor is heard saying, “They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. They don’t have any work to show, Kashmir, Pak issues have now failed so to keep fooling u they r coming up with all such divisive things. Don’t get fooled, stand united.”

Swara Bhasker shared the video and wrote, “Good on you @Mdzeeshanayyub.” Earlier, Swara also shared her opinion post seeing photos and videos doing the rounds. she wrote, "Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear-gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests."

