Swara Bhasker extols Article 15 actor Zeeshan Ayyub for his strong stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill
Swara Bhasker has been one to always talk about any ongoing issue in full power, and she is not someone who keeps mum on issues of national and often, international concern. The Citizenship Amendment Act is one such issue that has created upheaval and it has lead to protests across the nation. However, things took an ugly turn on Sunday, when students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University had to bear the brunt of Delhi police's crackdown. And well, she went on to laud another actor for a statement that she simply agrees to.
The act, as well as the police's brutality, has been highly condemned by many, including Bollywood actors. At a press conference, Article 15 actor had a rather strong message to give as he urged Indians to stay united. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor is heard saying, “They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. They don’t have any work to show, Kashmir, Pak issues have now failed so to keep fooling u they r coming up with all such divisive things. Don’t get fooled, stand united.”
WATCH: They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. They don’t have any work to show, Kashmir, Pak issues have now failed so to keep fooling u they r coming up with all such divisive things. Don’t get fooled, stand united: Actor Muhammad Zeeshan Ayub! #ThoughtProvoking pic.twitter.com/MBqXz3ELCJ
Good on you @Mdzeeshanayyub https://t.co/RbwhCFoJI1
(ALSO READ: Jamia Protest Celebs Reactions: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey & others express their opinion)
Swara Bhasker shared the video and wrote, “Good on you @Mdzeeshanayyub.” Earlier, Swara also shared her opinion post seeing photos and videos doing the rounds. she wrote, "Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear-gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests."
Shame. https://t.co/wi4GVFyR4E
another pseudo secular ! first read the bill carefully and think how u going to stop the million refugees infiltrating our country and making it much unsafe to live. apply some brain and earn publicity later . bhaskar ji have u heard of kashmiri pundits ??? ahh.. that wont earn u d secular tag so u will shut up on that !
Too much hatred sown in the minds of people. Good too see people standing against the division of our country.
Why not voice opinions for everyone equally ? Why is it so selective , where were they when Kashmiri pandits were targetted ? Please spare us this drama
I really dont know what the fuss ia about with these pseudo actors...like really why are they bothered abt immigrants that too illegal ones..i myself don't like Modi to be honest but these ppl's attitude is making me think otherwise now..PV wont be posting this now i know, waste of my time sharing my point of view here
