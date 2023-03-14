Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad beam with joy as they celebrate Haldi ceremony with friends and family-INSIDE PICS

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, who registered their marriage a few weeks ago, are celebrating their marital union with their friends and family. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago, and Swara shared some beautiful snaps from the Haldi ceremony, which turned into a Holi party. The couple was drenched and completely covered in colours, in pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Later, Swara also shared a reel, giving fans a glimpse of the fun they had at the Haldi. Now, the actress has shared some more pictures from Haldi-cum-Holi party, and looks like they had a blast!

Swara Bhasker shares more pictures from her and Fahad Ahmad’s Haldi

The first picture shared by Swara Bhasker shows her holding Fahad’s hand. In the next picture, we can see Swara looking incredibly happy as she arrives for Haldi with Fahad. She is seen wearing a white kurta, with a yellow-and-green shaded net dupatta. The following pictures give glimpses of the rituals, the happy couple smeared in haldi and gulaal, as well as the guests enjoying the Haldi ceremony. In one picture, we can see Swara and Fahad sharing a hug, while another one shows Swara smearing gulaal on her friend’s face. The last one is a group picture that shows Swara and Fahad posing with the guests, and they are all covered in colours. The glow and joy on Swara and Fahad's face is unmissable!

“Haldi in some cultures, Ubtan and Maiyan in some, but love is a language all cultures understand. #SwaadAnusaar,” wrote Swara, while sharing fresh pictures from her Haldi ceremony. Take a look!

Meanwhile, earlier today, Swara Bhasker also posted some gorgeous pictures of herself and Fahad from the Carnatic vocal recital at their pre-wedding festivities. Swara Bhasker dressed as a Telugu bride, and was seen wearing a red and golden brocade saree by Raw Mango, and accessorized with a nose ring, matha patti, necklace, earrings and other traditional jewellery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fahad Ahmad plants a kiss on Swara Bhasker; Actress aces Telugu bride look at Carnatic musical evening-PICS