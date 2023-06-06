Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad expecting their first child; Actress flaunts baby bump in stunning PICS

Congratulations are in order as Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first child together, in a few months. Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy, and dropped some stunning pictures in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Swara Bhasker wrote that they will welcome the baby in October, and that they are blessed, grateful and excited for this new chapter in their lives.

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy by dropping pictures with Fahad Ahmad

Swara took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Fahad Ahmad. She is seen flaunting her baby bump in the snaps. "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby," she wrote. In the pictures, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are seen posing together on a terrace. Swara looks gorgeous in a pink dress, while Fahad is seen in a beige shirt. While the first two pictures are quite clear, the third one shows only the couple's silhouette.

In February this year, Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared pictures from their court marriage, and while they registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court, they also had a grand celebration in March. The couple shared some dreamy pictures from their celebrations, including pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, Sangeet, mehendi ceremonies, and the Carnatic vocal recital.

Swara and Fahad first met during the CAA protest in 2019. In February, when she officially announced her union with him, she shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of their relationship timeline. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

