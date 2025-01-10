Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad introduce daughter Raabiya to Qawwali at family event; WATCH them bringing the house down with their cuteness

Since the past couple of days, Swara Bhasker has been busy attending the wedding ceremony of one of their acquaintances. The actress has been dropping several glimpses from the event, keeping her fans entertained. Recently, she hosted a power-packed Qawwali session for the groom. While she had a blast vibing to the music of the live performers, she also introduced her daughter Raabiya to it with her husband Fahad Ahmad. Check it out!

On January 9, 2025, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram Stories and dropped several visuals of them bringing the house down at a friend’s wedding ceremony. She started the rocking night with a power-packed performance of Qawwal and his team. While the actress couldn’t stop dancing at the intimate event, she also made sure to make her daughter Raabiya a part of the festivities. Both Swara and her husband Fahad Ahmad performed together, making everyone go ‘aww’ with their cuteness.

While enjoying the musical night, the Tanu Weds Manu actress also performed her hosting duties. But among all the videos she posted was an adorable clip of her vibing to the music with her daughter and husband. In the video, the Veere Di Wedding actress can be seen grooving to a popular track while the little one enjoyed the show sitting on her dad’s lap.

For the unknown, Swara and Fahad met at a protect and clicked instantly. The couple dated for a while before their finally made their relationship official. Then in on February 16, 2023, they got married and in September that year, they were blessed with a little girl. As their daughter turned a year older. The couple hosted a special birthday party and dropped several glimpses from the bash.

Expressing their delight, she penned in the caption, “Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year and everyday you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say ‘Mumma’”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will be next seen in Mrs Falani.

