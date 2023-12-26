Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad share aww-dorable PIC with baby Raabiyaa as they celebrate first Christmas with her

Over the years, actress Swara Bhasker has featured in several films, with some of them being Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa, and many more. On the personal front, Bhasker tied the nuptial knot with politician Fahad Ahmad this year, only to welcome daughter Raabiyaa into their lives in September, and the clan seems to be like the most perfect trio since then.

Notably, doting mother Swara often drops heart melting glimpses of her daughter on her social media account. Once again, on the occasion of Christmas, she took to her Instagram account and dropped a love-soaked picture with Raabiyaa and her husband Fahad. Have a look at it inside.

Swara Bhasker shares the most precious glimpse of mini Santa Raabiyaa

It seems like Swara Bhasker and her family rejoiced in the festive spirits at its best as she recently took to her Instagram account to share loveable glimpses of little Raabiyaa and Fahad. In the picture, Raabiyaa can be seen wearing a pair of red socks and a Santa cap and it is the most adorable sight of the day.

While Fahad holds the baby in his hand and can be seen playing with her, doting mother Swara lovingly looks at the heartwarming sight and is all smiles. While the trio are all smiles for the photo, it brings about the most perfect family picture. Have a look at it right here.

Swara’s endearing family picture has fans’ hearts

Soon after the Raanjhanaa actress dropped the image on her social media account, her fans were quick to gather in the comment section to drop a heap of reactions to it. While many sent her Merry Christmas wishes, several others were swept away by little Raabiyaa’s cuteness.

“Merry christmas swara to you and your family” “Merry Christmas dear Swara the Tigress” “Sending love beautiful soul…” “What a beautiful click” “God bless you both” “Awwww” “Cutiess” “Mashaallah so beautiful” read some of the fan reactions on her post. Meanwhile, several others also dropped the red heart emoticons on the actress’ picture in order to express their love.

