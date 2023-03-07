Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's wedding invite captures the essence of their dramatic love story; See viral pics

Swara Bhasker, who has impressed the audience with her solid performances over the years, recently announced that she got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad. On February 16, the actress took to social media and revealed that the duo had a court marriage. She also shared a video that showed the timeline of their relationship. Reportedly, Swara and Fahad will have a grand wedding soon. Recently, their wedding invitation card went viral on the Internet and it is all things beautiful.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding card goes viral

The makers of the invite shared the card on Instagram. Swara and Fahad's wedding invite features each and every element that is related to their relationship. In the video shared by Swara earlier, the actress revealed that they first met during the protests in Delhi. Later, they fell in love with each other during CAA protests that happened in 2020. The card features the couple in their wedding outfits sitting with their cat Ghalib.

From their first meeting to their memories of Mumbai's Marine Drive and their love for movies, the invite captures the essence of their love story beautifully. The makers wrote along with the card that Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and their beautiful cat, Ghalib. Have a look:

Swara Bhasker announces her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara made her relationship official by sharing the adorable video with her better half. She wrote a heartfelt note as she announced the wedding.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor recently shared a cryptic post hinting at Veere Di Wedding 2. The first part featured Swara, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Rhea took to Instagram and wrote, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am." She also put four dancing ladies emoji and it seemed like she was hinting at the sequel. Well, it will be interesting to see the ladies reuniting for the second part.

