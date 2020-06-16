  1. Home
Swara Bhasker feels blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt for Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is 'height of idiocy'

In addition, Swara also wrote, "Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it?"
25992 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 01:23 am
Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. Ever since, the entertainment industry has been shocked and continues to send out condolences and prayers to the actor and his family. His last rites took place in Mumbai earlier in the day yesterday (June 15, 2020). In attendance were the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Vivek  Oberoi, and a few others along with his family.

Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression and hence, his suicide has also kickstarted a conversation about mental health. However, another debate that has been going on is how it is a feeling of unacceptance that led him into taking this drastic step. In fact, many have also blamed nepotism for pushing a person to the edge, which in turn, has also lead to a lot of controversies, and a Twitter debate.

And now, Swara Bhasker has taken to social media to express her opinion about those blaming and abusing Bollywood nepotism. She wrote, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy! 1/n. Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy. 2/n."

Check out her tweets about Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism debate here:

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

#swarabhaskar you look beautiful when you dont open your mouth and if you still wish to bhagwan he bachaye aapko logo k comments se.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

she's their chamchii, so thats an expected statement from her

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

She got money from KJO PR

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Wow ! Swara the arm chair activist. Don’t try to defend your bigotry and hypocrisy. Are you wishing that K JO offer you movies Women like you are a disgrace everywhere. You are an opportunistic b****. Somewhere in the name of feminism and liberal progression you lost your way and your shitty brain. Hope you or your famiky go through a tragedy like this and then talk about defending the hypocrisy of your rich spoilt Bollywood friends !!!

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Actually she is right. Except Shushant noone else is responsible for his death. How shallop or sick he was to not think about his family and not even leaving a note and ending his life. More than sad I am feeling anger towards him. Think about his father who will end up dying thinking of all the possibilities. Sushant was a coward, so much for being an intellectuals. Poor people sleeping on road has more brain than him.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

She is right about the blaming part. We as consumers watch these shows. However please do not call him weak. Depression is not sadness. It is more than that. He was not a coward. He was depressed. You do not know him or his family. Fame and money do not cure depression. Love kindness and empathy do, and being present for that person. Educate yourself on suicide. Just because he died that doesn’t me he didn’t care about family. He was in a dark place. And it’s sad all around. No matter how you look at it. But weakness and cowardliness tells me you need to grow some empathy and do some reading.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Mr or ms whop ever you are you dont klnow what is is to feel left out, taken away your bread and butter because you are superior and talended than the rest so please stop, let his fans grienve and this is the only way we will grieve, Swara Shut up

