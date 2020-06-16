Swara Bhasker feels blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt for Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is 'height of idiocy'

In addition, Swara also wrote, "Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it?"

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. Ever since, the entertainment industry has been shocked and continues to send out condolences and prayers to the actor and his family. His last rites took place in Mumbai earlier in the day yesterday (June 15, 2020). In attendance were the likes of , Rhea Chakraborty, Vivek Oberoi, and a few others along with his family.

Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression and hence, his suicide has also kickstarted a conversation about mental health. However, another debate that has been going on is how it is a feeling of unacceptance that led him into taking this drastic step. In fact, many have also blamed nepotism for pushing a person to the edge, which in turn, has also lead to a lot of controversies, and a Twitter debate.

And now, Swara Bhasker has taken to social media to express her opinion about those blaming and abusing Bollywood nepotism. She wrote, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy! 1/n. Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy. 2/n."

Check out her tweets about Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism debate here:

Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy! 1/n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 15, 2020

Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy. 2/n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor slammed for her tweet about 'blaming a girlfriend & others' for Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×