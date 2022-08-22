Swara Bhasker feels Bollywood has been painted as a ‘dark place’ after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Bollywood is currently experiencing a phase where netizens are following the boycott culture for almost every major film. The trend which started with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has gone on till Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa as well. Many Bollywood actors have opened up on the same. In a recent interview with India Today, Swara Bhasker reacted to the Bollywood boycott trend and claimed that the current trend is to sprew hate toward Bollywood which gained momentum post actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Swara Bhasker on the boycott trend in Bollywood

Addressing the boycott trends, Swara Bhasker mentioned that there is a whole trend on Twitter and on social media and they want to bring Bollywood down and call it stupid names. The actress quipped that she finds it petty and disgusting because these people are forgetting that Bollywood gives a livelihood to many people. Further talking about Bollywood vs South debate the Veere Di Wedding actress said that not all films releasing in the South are doing well. “You're hearing about those that are becoming a hit. That said, even Bollywood has had Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai in the last year. I feel let's acknowledge the slump is happening across. I think there's no one reason but there are many reasons."

Swara Bhasker further added that after COVID people do not want to go out of their houses. She also added that after the unfortunate and tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex. “Unfortunately, Bollywood is being discredited. There are people who just don't like Bollywood."

Swara Bhasker’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara Bhasker will be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and has been written by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

