Swara Bhasker feels Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot ‘is not a moral issue’: Don’t like it, don’t look at it

Ranveer Singh has been making the headlines ever since pics from his nude photoshoot have gone viral on social media. To note, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor had posed nude for a magazine as a tribute to '70s pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in the 1972 shoot for a magazine. His nude photoshoot has got everyone brimming with an opinion and many people have voiced their opinion on social media. And now, Swara Bhasker has reacted to the ‘outrage’ over Ranveer’s nude pics.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Veere Di Wedding actress stated that Ranveer’s nude pics are not a moral issue and that people should not impose their preferences on everyone. Swara tweeted, “Daily cases of injustice & oppression in India, but sure.. our outrage is reserved for @RanveerOfficial’s photos! I mean, seriously. don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ ur preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!”

Take a look at Swara Bhasker’s tweet about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoots:

Earlier, Bengali actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty had also expressed her opinion about Ranveer’s nude pics and wondered if a woman posing in similar pictures would have received the same response. Meanwhile, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde on Christmas this year. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie was slated to release in February next year, however, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that it is likely to get postponed owing to a delay in the shooting of a key sequence.