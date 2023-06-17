Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump at Mumbai airport; Hubby Fahad Ahmad sees her off-VIDEO

Swara Bhasker is expecting her first child with her hubby Fahad Zirar Ahmad, and the Veere Di Wedding actress announced the amazing news on Instagram on June 6. She dropped some gorgeous pictures with Fahad, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump, and wrote that they are all set to embrace parenthood in October, and that they are super excited for the new chapter in their lives. Now, on Saturday afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Swara Bhasker at the Mumbai Airport, with her hubby Fahad Zirar Ahmad, who came to see her off. The glow on the actress' face was unmissable, and she was seen flaunting her baby bump!

Swara Bhasker flaunts her baby bump as she is spotted at Mumbai Airport

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Swara Bhasker is seen in a bodycon black mini dress, which had three-quarters sleeves, and a collared V-neck. She teamed the dress with brown and beige sneakers, and simply accessorized with hoop earrings. She was seen flaunting her baby bump as she made her way to the departure gate. Her hubby Fahad was seen in a black shirt and white pants, with dark sunglasses. He bid Swara goodbye before she entered the gate. The actress kissed him on the cheek and the couple shared a quick hug before Swara headed inside the airport. Check out the video below!

While announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Swara Bhasker dropped a series of pictures with Fahad Ahmad. She was seen in a pink dress, flaunting her baby bump, as she posed with Fahad. In her caption, she wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby."

In February 2023, Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad. They registered their marriage in January 2023 in court, and later had a grand celebration in March.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor reacted after BFF Swara Bhasker announced her first pregnancy