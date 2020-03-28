Swara Bhasker gets candid about her break up, Veere Di Wedding 2, fitness secret and more

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Swara Bhasker talks about her break up with Himanshu Sharma, the much awaited sequel of Veere Di Wedding and much more.

Swara Bhasker, who was last seen in 2018 release Veere Di Wedding, made the headline early this year after the trailer of her upcoming movie Sheer Qorma was dropped online. However, it seems her fans have to wait for a bit longer to witness her magic once again as the country has been witnessed a 21 day lockdown to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India. So while Swara, being a responsible citizen that she is, has been practising self quarantine these days, she got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram Live session.

The chat session started with the Veere Di Wedding actress sharing her views on the ongoing lockdown and her quarantine schedule. Talking about the same, Swara asserted that the lockdown was a necessary step to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the country. She almost emphasised that it is a surreal feeling to witness how a health scare has brought an entire world together. The actress also revealed that she is spending her quarantine break by finding solace in little things like reading, playing with her pets, rediscovering her house etc.

Furthermore, Swara got candid about her break up with Himanshu Sharma and called it an unfortunate incident. She also revealed how she overcome the difficult phase of her life. This isn’t all. The Nil Battey Sannata star also spoke about Veere Di Wedding sequel and how she is excited about it, along with her fitness secret, future plans and her dream role.

Here’s a look at Swara Bhaskar’s entire chat session with Pinkvilla:

Swara Bhasker's FIRST interview on break-up with Himanshu, reacting to trolls & self quarantine from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Credits :Pinkvilla

