Swara Bhasker gets married to Fahad Zirar Ahmad, shares wedding announcement video; WATCH

It seems to be the wedding season in Bollywood currently. Fans are still not over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding which took place on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Before this, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding took over the internet and now the latest one to enter the married club is Swara Bhasker. She took to her Instagram handle to announce her wedding with Fahad Zirar Ahmad.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who has been a part of many Bollywood films and has managed to entertain us with her films is finally married. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her and her husband Farar Zirar Ahmad to announce this special news with her fans. The video is a compilation of fun videos and pictures of the couple. Sharing this video, Swara wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Check out the post: