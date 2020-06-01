Swara Bhasker gets nostalgic as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha & her film Veere Di Wedding turns 2

As Veere Di Wedding clocks 2 years, Swara Bhasker shared the poster of the film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and her thanking the entire team.

In the year 2018, director Shashanka Ghosh entertained the audience with an amazing movie titled Veere Di Wedding. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Veere Di Wedding is about four girls Kalindi, Avni, Sakshi and Meera who on their way to find true love discover that friendship this strong has its consequences. The movie which released theatrically on 1 June 2018 had received mixed reviews, but with praise for the chemistry and performances of the cast.

Today, as Veere Di Wedding clocks 2 years, Swara Bhasker has taken us down a memory lane as she shares the poster of the film featuring Kareena, Sonam, Shikha and herself with a sweet post. Her post read, "Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick’, the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric फ़िल्में खुलतीं नहीं हैं’, the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could’ve pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could’ve survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA’LL! #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thank you for #SakshiSoni !"

The movie had set the record for the highest opening day collection for a Hindi film with female protagonists. The movie was shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangkok. Veere Di Wedding showed love, friendship and much more and was loved by all especially females. A sequel, Veere Di Wedding 2, is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

