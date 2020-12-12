Swara Bhasker gives befitting reply to a troll challenging her and Diljit Dosanjh for a farm bill debate

Swara Bhasker, who has extended her support to the protesting farmers, recently gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who challenged her and other actors to debate with him on the farm bills. Check out her reaction.

Swara Bhasker is one such star who is known for voicing her opinions on social media. She has been quite vocal about the ongoing farmer's protest and has earlier extended her support to protesting farmers. She has also slammed the use of water cannons to disperse farmers, calling it ‘shameful’ and ‘inhuman’. She had written, “SHAMEFUL conduct ! Shame on @mlkhattar govt. It’s 14 degrees in Sonepat just now!!!! Cruel inhuman people!” Now, the Veere Di Wedding star grabbed headlines for giving a befitting reply to a Twitter user who challenged her, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and singer Mika Singh to a debate on the new agriculture laws.

While challenging them, a Twitter user by the name of desi mojito, tweeted, “Challenging @diljitdosanjh @ReallySwara @AmmyVirk and @MikaSingh to have a virtual debate with me on Farm bills. You all can take 4 days to study the bills and prepare. Hai dum (Do you have the guts)?” Swara was quick to take note of it and advising him to convince the protesting farmers about the farm bills and its benefits, instead of trying to explain to her and the other celebrities. The stunning actress wrote, “This is the foolishness & fallacy that has in the 1st place created this mess.. Why convince us of the farm bills & it’s benefits.. the farmers should be convinced of it.. GET IT? It’s not that hard! Why don’t u go engage in a conversation with the protesting farmers?”

Take a look at Swara Bhasker’s tweet below:

This is the foolishness & fallacy that has in the 1st place created this mess.. Why convince us of the farm bills & it’s benefits.. the farmers should be convinced of it.. GET IT? It’s not that hard! Why don’t u go engage in a conversation with the protesting farmers? https://t.co/vEitcnurqR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 12, 2020

On a related note, Swara has been quite active on social media of late. She had earlier hailed Diljit over his Twitter spat with actress . In her post, she called the Punjabi sensation a star. She had tweeted, “Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the diva will next be seen in Sheer Qorma that also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh replies in a hilarious way after Kangana Ranaut joins Twitterati in asking 'Diljit Kitthe Aa'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Swara Bhasker Twitter

Share your comment ×