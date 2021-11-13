Swara Bhasker gives a befitting reply to a Twitter user who said ‘My maid looks better than you’

Swara Bhasker is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress often hits right back at Twitter trolls with befitting answers. Recently Swara Bhasker clapped back at a Twitter user who criticized her selfie in a saree and mentioned that his household help ‘looks much better’ in the same attire. Swara replied to the user by mentioning that she hopes the user keeps the dignity of his household help and doesn’t ‘act like a creep with her’. Swara also mentioned being sure that the user’s household help is beautiful and hoped that her labor is respected.

On Wednesday, Swara shared a picture of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise,” she wrote. A Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.” Replying to the person, Swara wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”

Take a look:

I’m sure your your household help is beautiful.

I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her. https://t.co/nf8egoWkJl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 11, 2021

Previously, Swara slammed a man who ridiculed her Vogue magazine cover and said, “Finally Nallasopara gets a face in Vogue. Congrats to all.” Nallasopara, a town on the outskirts of Mumbai. “And why not?!? Nallasopara should get a face and space in @VOGUEIndia as should Dharavi... And Shahdara, & Seelampur... why the hell not you pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’... You live off the labour of those who live in the areas whose names you use like slur... #loser,” she replied.

Also Read| Swara Bhasker calls Aryan Khan’s bail rejection ‘unreal’