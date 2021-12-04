Swara Bhasker on her decision to adopt a child: ‘People say who will marry you’

Swara Bhasker was recently in the limelight as she made a decision to adopt a child. According to the reports, she has registered herself as a Prospective Adoptive Parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and is on the waiting list to adopt a child. In a recent interview, Swara opened up about her decision and said people are concerned about who will marry her if she adopts a child as a single mother.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Swara said, “It's at a very early stage right now because the waiting period for this process is quite long. Perhaps, that is needed, because I think that the state and (CARA), are extremely careful to make sure that the orphaned children are being given to adoptive parents, who will take care of them, and who will be parents and in the truest sense of the word, and who will love them and keep them safe.”

Swara went on to reveal that she has faced “typical” questions after her decision to adopt a child. “There are those very typical concerns that people have like ‘Oh, you know, now you won't get married’, or ‘Who will marry you’, and I did hear that from some people. But I have to say that overwhelmingly, I had a lot of support from my parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, my close friends and family,” said Swara.

The actress concluded by saying that she is looking forward eagerly to having that joy. Talking about the work front, Swara was last seen in several OTT projects including Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. The actress is all set to play an investigative officer yet again in an upcoming murder mystery Mimamsa.

