Swara Bhasker hits back at user's tweet which claimed Deepika Padukone took 5 crore for JNU appearance

Recently, rumours about Deepika Padukone's JNU appearance surfaced which stated that the actress allegedly charged Rs 5 crore for her presence at the campus.
Deepika Padukone surprised millions of her fans when she visited Delhi's JNU earlier this year in January and expressed solidarity with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. While the actress did no speak, but instead only made her presence felt, it became a topic of major discussion on social media. Deepika faced severe backlash, but also an equal amount of support from her fans and the industry. Recently, rumours about Deepika's JNU appearance surfaced which stated that the actress allegedly charged Rs 5 crore for her presence at the campus. 

While the actress has paid no heed to such rumours, Swara Bhasker hit back at one such user who tweeted, "Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de." 

The actress labelled it as a 'rampant culture of stupidity' and replied saying, "The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory- however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity." 

Take a look below:

There were varied reactions on Swara's post. While some further trolled the actress, some others supported Swara and called out the basels rumours. Recently, Swara was involved in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut after the latter called her 'B grade' and a 'needy outsider'. To this, Swara said, “I think when you call your colleagues "Chaaploos, needy outsider, B grade actress!" and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta."  

