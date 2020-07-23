  1. Home
Swara Bhasker: If Kangana Ranaut wants talk to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn’t make it personal

Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been in the news recently post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. In a recent chat, Swara opened up about Kangana’s comments on her and shared what she feels about them.
Swara Bhasker: If Kangana Ranaut wants talk to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it personal
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and his sad demise left everyone shocked. Post his demise, Kangana Ranaut went ahead and called out several award shows for not giving his films like Chhichhore due credit. Not just this, in a recent interview, she made some remarks about Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu being ‘needy outsiders’ and ‘B-grade actresses.’ The comments were taken head-on by the two stars and they have been responding to Kangana’s team on social media. 

Now, in a recent chat, Swara Bhasker opened up about Kangana and her comments and shared her take on it. Swara was asked to comment on Kangana’s remarks of her trying to deviate the topic from the conversation about justice for Sushant. To this, Swara said that Kangana called her colleagues “Chaaploos, chaatney waaley, needy outsider, B grade actress!" on social media and hence, the conversation would get deviated. She further mentioned that if Kangana wanted that the entire conversation should be centered around Justice for Sushant, then she should not make it about herself. 

Swara said, “I think when you call your colleagues "Chaaploos, chaatney waaley, needy outsider, B grade actress!" and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta. She should celebrate Sushant, not deride everyone else.” Further, when asked what she has to say about Kangana and her work, Swara called her a ‘talented actress and a great performer.’ She further said that she does not hold someone’s personal opinions against them. Swara even revealed Tanu Weds Manu and Queen to be her favourite performances. 

I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta.
Swara Bhasker

Post Sushant’s demise the entire debate about nepotism and its effects on people rekindled among the fans and since then, it refuses to die down. Many have called out big names like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and others and in a recent interview with a news channel, Kangana questioned Mumbai Police over summoning names like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt. Sushant’s breathed his last on June 14, 2020, at his apartment, and fans of the actor have been seeking a CBI probe in his case. 

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Rightly said Swara, atlast somebody spoke sense!

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Swara lives off these controversies.. even her twitter handle reads so.. can you please put your loud voice to good use instead of trolling someone who is fighting the unjust system. if you cant offer support please offer your silence.. that will be much more appreciated. Tamasha bana diya hai!!

