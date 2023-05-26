Swara Bhasker introduces her 'sautan' and husband Fahad Ahmad's 'original spouse' in funny post

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is quite active on social media, got married to the love of her life, Fahad Ahmad this year. After registering their marriage in court, they enjoyed the wedding festivities with their friends and families in Delhi. Recently, Swara took to social media and introduced her ‘sautan' and Fahad's 'original spouse'. Swara penned note funny birthday note for Arish Qamar, who is close friends with the couple.

Swara Bhasker introduces her 'sautan'

Swara shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. Some of the pictures were from Swara and Fahad's court marriage while some were from their wedding festivities. Along with the pictures, Swara wrote, "Happy happy birthday to our friend, comrade & Fahad’s original spouse @arishqamar Thank you for always having our back & being there from the very beginning, for making sure our court papers were submitted in time, for being our witness & for being the best ‘sautan’ ever!" Have a look:

Meanwhile, Swara and Fahad tied the knot in February. The duo first met during the CAA protest. The actress shared the video on social media to announce their union. She wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours."

Later in March, they hosted pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and Qawwali night in Delhi. The couple even hosted a reception in Delhi and several celebrities and politicians were seen marking their presence.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar with Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij and Shikha Talsania. Next, she will be seen in Mrs Falani.

