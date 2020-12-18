Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border: A humbling day to see their grit and determination

After Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker has come out in support of protesting farmers. The actress joined them at the Singhu border and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

After extending her support to protesting farmers on social media, actress Swara Bhasker has joined them at the Singhu border. For the unversed, the actress had earlier slammed the use of water cannons on the farmers, calling it ‘shameful’ and ‘inhuman’. She had written on her Twitter handle, “SHAMEFUL conduct ! Shame on @mlkhattar govt. It’s 14 degrees in Sonepat just now!!!! Cruel inhuman people!” Now, the Veere Di Wedding star has joined the farmers at the border in the National Capital Region.

She shared a glimpse of it on her social media and applauded them for their grit and determination. Taking to her Twitter handle, Swara has tweeted a series of pictures that show her sitting alongside other women protesters. About the photos, Swara wrote, “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.” She added a few more pictures from the spot writing, “Snapshots of resilience. #SinghuBorder #farmersprotest.”

Previously, Swara was in the news for giving a befitting reply to a Twitter user who challenged her, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and singer Mika Singh to a debate with him on the new agriculture laws.

A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/WIGg6bdqkF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 17, 2020

Earlier, Diljit had joined the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border and addressed them from the stage. While addressing the farmers, Diljit requested the central government to accept their demands. While applauding them, he said, “Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone.”

